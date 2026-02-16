Foreign delegates at India AI Impact Summit can use UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new service called 'UPI One World' at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. The initiative is aimed at enabling international delegates from over 40 countries to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services without an Indian mobile number or bank account. The summit is being held in New Delhi from today to February 20.

Mechanism How to use 'UPI One World' The 'UPI One World' service allows foreign delegates to make real-time, person-to-merchant (P2M) payments by scanning UPI QR codes during their stay in India. The service is available via authorized prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers at New Delhi International Airport and NPCI Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam. To use this service, visitors need to download Transcorp's CheqUPI app, complete a registration process including passport and visa details submission, selfie verification, and UPI PIN setting.

Usage Wallet can be loaded using international cards The 'UPI One World' wallet can be loaded using international debit or credit cards. The service has a limit of ₹25,000 per transaction and allows up to two wallet loadings per month, with a total cap of ₹50,000. Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source as per applicable foreign exchange regulations.

