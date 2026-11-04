NPCI launches NTSL to develop AI, blockchain digital finance solutions

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) just rolled out a new subsidiary called NPCI Tech Solutions Limited (NTSL) to dive into artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and digital finance technology.

Vishal Kanvaty, who's been with NPCI for nearly a decade, is taking the lead as managing director and CEO.

This move shows NPCI's push to go beyond payments and get more innovative with how we use technology in finance.