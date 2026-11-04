NPCI launches NTSL to develop AI, blockchain digital finance solutions
Business
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) just rolled out a new subsidiary called NPCI Tech Solutions Limited (NTSL) to dive into artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and digital finance technology.
Vishal Kanvaty, who's been with NPCI for nearly a decade, is taking the lead as managing director and CEO.
This move shows NPCI's push to go beyond payments and get more innovative with how we use technology in finance.
NTSL to boost India's digital infrastructure
NTSL is set to boost India's digital public infrastructure and support the country's growing focus on AI in banking.
As CEO, Dilip Asbe put it, emerging tech like AI can really level up financial services.
The plan? Build fresh solutions for digital finance.