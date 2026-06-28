NPCI outlines 1 billion UPI daily target, CEO highlights AI
UPI is set for a massive upgrade: NPCI wants to hit 1 billion daily transactions.
At Mumbai Tech Week, MD and CEO Dilip Asbe shared that AI will be a game-changer, helping boost security and making payments smoother for everyone.
NPCI plans 30% cap on apps
AI isn't just about fighting fraud: it'll help with credit based on your digital habits and make onboarding easier with voice and language support.
NPCI's voice assistant is still catching on, but Asbe believes it could transform how we pay as it gets better.
To keep things fair, NPCI also plans to cap any single app's market share at 30% by the end of 2026, so no more two-app monopoly.
And while BHIM UPI only has about 1% of the market, it's meant as a secure backup option rather than a rival to the big players.