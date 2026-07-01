How NPCI plans to simplify your UPI payments abroad
What's the story
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with HSBC India and J.P. Morgan Payments to make international Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions more efficient. The partnerships will enable real-time foreign exchange conversion and settlement for cross-border UPI payments. This means Indian travelers will have more transparency in pricing and quicker payment processing when using UPI abroad. Currently, UPI is available in 10 countries including Singapore, UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, France, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Greece and Cambodia.
Enhanced transparency
Real-time foreign exchange rates through direct API integration
As part of its partnership with NPCI, HSBC India will provide real-time foreign exchange rates through direct API integration. This will allow customers to see the exact amount they will pay in Indian Rupees (INR) before completing a transaction abroad. The system will also allow international merchants and financial institutions to receive payments in their local currencies while simplifying the settlement process.
Global reach
Collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments
The collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments will integrate NPCI's UPI infrastructure with the bank's foreign exchange and API capabilities. This arrangement will enable end-to-end foreign exchange conversion and real-time settlement across multiple currencies, making overseas UPI transactions faster and more transparent. "This collaboration reduces friction in cross-border payments and connects clients to UPI's expanding reach," said Guhaprasath Rajagopal, Head of India Payments at J.P. Morgan Payments.