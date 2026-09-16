NPCI starts UPI merchant fees, customers not charged October 15
Business
Starting October 15, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is updating how fees work for UPI payments at shops.
Now, payments above ₹2,000 to eligible merchants will attract a small fee (up to 0.4%, maximum ₹300 for really big payments), but do not worry, this fee is for businesses, not customers.
NPCI move protects India's digital payments
It is all about making sure India's digital payment system stays strong and fair as it keeps growing.