NPCI to add 0.4% MDR on select UPI transactions

NPCI is planning to introduce a 0.4% fee (called MDR) on certain UPI transactions to help cover rising operational costs, about ₹13,000-15,000 crore out of its yearly ₹21,000 crore bill.

The good news? CEO Dilip Asbe says 96% of UPI payments will stay free, so most users won't feel the change.

This move is mainly to attract fresh investments that had slowed down since UPI stopped charging fees six years ago.