AI will help NPCI reach new users

NPCI plans to integrate AI into UPI

By Akash Pandey 12:49 pm Jun 29, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its Unified Payments Interface (UPI). NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe said the move is part of a larger strategy to expand UPI's user base. He said, "AI will be used very effectively when we look at the next wave of UPI, and that includes all aspects, including reaching new users."