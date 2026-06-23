NPCI to list UPI subscriptions centrally, cancelations via original apps
NPCI is planning to roll out a new feature that lets you see all your active UPI subscriptions from different payment apps in one spot.
Finally, no more hopping between apps to check what you're paying for.
Just keep in mind, if you want to cancel or edit a subscription, you'll still need to use the original app where you set it up.
UPI AutoPay 1.6B, SBI 70% failures
UPI AutoPay is booming: transactions jumped from 577 million a year earlier to 1.6 billion in May, thanks to banks like SBI and Airtel Payments Bank.
But there is a catch: about 70% of AutoPay transactions through SBI fail due to business-related issues such as insufficient balance.
NPCI chatbot launched, unified mandates planned
NPCI has already launched a chatbot for e-mandate questions and is now working on making all your mandates visible across UPI apps.
It is part of its bigger plan to make managing payments smoother as UPI becomes more popular everywhere.