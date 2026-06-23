NPCI to list UPI subscriptions centrally, cancelations via original apps Business Jun 23, 2026

NPCI is planning to roll out a new feature that lets you see all your active UPI subscriptions from different payment apps in one spot.

Finally, no more hopping between apps to check what you're paying for.

Just keep in mind, if you want to cancel or edit a subscription, you'll still need to use the original app where you set it up.