NPS charges changing from October 1: How it affects subscribers

The one-time onboarding charge won't be collected as a lump sum.

Instead, it will be deducted at ₹50 per quarter through cancellation of units by Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs).

The amount will then be paid to the PoP in the month following the quarter in which onboarding is completed.

For fully digital and non-face-to-face onboarding, a reduced charge of ₹100 may apply depending on terms set by PFRDA for the PoP.