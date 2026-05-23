Why NRIs pulled out $2B from Indian banks in March

The geopolitical tensions have also affected the annual inflow of NRI deposits. The inflow has decreased to $14.41 billion in FY26 from $16.16 billion in the previous fiscal year. South Indian Bank's Managing Director PR Seshadri said that if these issues persist and affect people's livelihoods, they could further impact NRI deposit flows over time.

Withdrawal

Outflows seen in NRERA, NRO accounts

The March net outflow indicates that NRIs withdrew more from local banks than they deposited during the month. The outflows were seen in non-resident external rupee accounts (NRERA) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts, while the foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR(B)) accounts remained stable. NRERA and NRO accounts are mainly used by Indians working abroad, especially those in West Asian countries.