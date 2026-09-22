Nscale seeks $3B NYSE IPO, $35B valuation, reliant on Microsoft/Anthropic
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Nscale, a U.K.-based cloud company spun out from Arkon Energy, is heading to the New York Stock Exchange with hopes of raising $3 billion and hitting a $35 billion valuation.
The catch? About 85% of its massive over $103 billion in contracts rely on just two tech giants: Microsoft and Anthropic.
Nscale revenue surges, NVIDIA $1B convertible-debt
Nscale's revenue jumped from $10.4 million last year to $140.6 million this year, but losses also ballooned to $1.02 billion in net losses.
To help steady things, NVIDIA agreed to provide the company with $1 billion in convertible debt as part of a larger $3.1 billion financing deal.
The IPO is being handled by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citigroup, with shares expected to go for $20 to $25 each.