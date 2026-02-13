NSDL-CSDL glitch: Sebi to review system upgrades, vendor-level interventions Business Feb 13, 2026

A tech glitch hit the National Securities Depository (NSDL) on February 3, blocking share transfers between NSDL and its rival CDSL.

Because of this, shares bought by investors got stuck in broker accounts instead of reaching their demat accounts, so people couldn't sell or access their new holdings.

Every broking firm was affected.