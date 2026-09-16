NSE allocates ₹6,745cr to 100+ anchor investors ahead of IPO
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) just handed out shares worth ₹6,745 crore (about $703 million) to more than 100 anchor investors ahead of its huge IPO.
Big names like LIC, Norway's Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Fidelity are all in, showing serious confidence in the offering.
NSE offer-for-sale IPO to raise $2.3B
This is set to be one of India's largest IPOs ever, aiming to raise $2.3 billion when subscriptions open Thursday through Monday.
It's an offer-for-sale by current shareholders, so NSE itself won't pocket any cash from it.
Up to 50% of the shares are reserved for big institutional buyers, and about 35% for retail investors like you and me.
The buzz around this listing could even set the stage for other big debuts later this year, including Jio Platforms.