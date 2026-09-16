NSE allocates ₹6,745cr to 100+ anchor investors ahead of IPO

This is set to be one of India's largest IPOs ever, aiming to raise $2.3 billion when subscriptions open Thursday through Monday.

It's an offer-for-sale by current shareholders, so NSE itself won't pocket any cash from it.

Up to 50% of the shares are reserved for big institutional buyers, and about 35% for retail investors like you and me.

The buzz around this listing could even set the stage for other big debuts later this year, including Jio Platforms.