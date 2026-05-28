NSE and BSE closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha
Business
Both NSE and BSE are closed this Thursday, May 28, 2026, in honor of Bakri Id (Eid al-Adha).
That means no trading in stocks or currencies for the day.
The festival marks Prophet Ibrahim's act of faith, and the pause gives everyone a chance to celebrate.
Regular market hours Mon-Fri 9:15-3:30 IST
Regular market hours are Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m.-3:30pm IST (with pre-open from 9:00 a.m.).
Next big holidays? Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
MCX is also shut for the morning session but will reopen for evening trading at 5:00pm so traders can jump back in then.