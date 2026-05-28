NSE and BSE closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha

Regular market hours Mon-Fri 9:15-3:30 IST

Regular market hours are Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m.-3:30pm IST (with pre-open from 9:00 a.m.).

Next big holidays? Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

MCX is also shut for the morning session but will reopen for evening trading at 5:00pm so traders can jump back in then.