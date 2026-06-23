NSE and SBI Mutual Fund IPOs to raise ₹5,400cr taxes

IPO shareholders to net ₹24,600cr

Major players like SBI, MS Strategic (Mauritius), and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are offloading shares in the NSE IPO (the bourse is expected to command a valuation of over ₹5 lakh crore) with a 6% dilution.

In the SBI Mutual Fund IPO, SBI and Amundi India Holdings will sell more than 20 crore shares.

Altogether, shareholders from these deals stand to pocket about ₹24,600 crore; SBI itself could earn close to ₹4,700 crore just from its NSE stake sale.