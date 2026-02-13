NSE appoints Rothschild as advisor for upcoming IPO
NSE (National Stock Exchange) has picked Rothschild & Co as its independent advisor for the much-awaited IPO, aiming to keep the process fair and transparent.
The offer will see existing shareholders selling a 4-4.5% stake, hoping to raise about $2.5 billion—no new shares are being issued.
Rothschild's role in the process
Rothschild will help NSE choose key players for the IPO—think lead bankers, lawyers, and other intermediaries—using a clear and open selection process.
The goal is to make sure everyone involved plays by the same rules and decisions are well-documented.
Draft prospectus expected by early April
The draft prospectus should drop by late March or early April 2026, with financials up-to-date.
The IPO Committee is led by Tablesh Pandey and includes CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; institutional investors such as LIC, SBI, and Temasek are shareholders.
Source does not mention any auditor change; verify before including.
If true, specify the start year (for example, 'appointed in 2026 as auditor for a five-year term').