NSE appoints Rothschild as advisor for upcoming IPO

Rothschild will help NSE choose key players for the IPO —think lead bankers, lawyers, and other intermediaries—using a clear and open selection process. The goal is to make sure everyone involved plays by the same rules and decisions are well-documented.

Draft prospectus expected by early April

The draft prospectus should drop by late March or early April 2026, with financials up-to-date.

The IPO Committee is led by Tablesh Pandey and includes CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; institutional investors such as LIC, SBI, and Temasek are shareholders.

