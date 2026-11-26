NSE's stocks debuted on September 24, 2026, at ₹1,800 per share, slightly above the issue price of ₹1,785.

The stock has since recovered nearly 50% from its post-listing low of ₹1,640.

HSBC recently initiated coverage on NSE with a "hold" rating and a price target of ₹2,300, while ICICI Securities gave NSE its highest price target on the street at ₹2,650.