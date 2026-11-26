NSE is now world's third-largest stock exchange
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has become the third-largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization. The milestone was achieved today as NSE's shares continued to rise for the second consecutive day. The stock has risen in 14 of the 18 trading sessions this November, hitting a new post-listing high of ₹2,400.
Market valuation
NSE ahead of Deutsche Boerse AG, London Stock Exchange
The recent surge in NSE's shares has pushed its market capitalization close to ₹6 lakh crore ($64.1 billion).
This puts it ahead of Deutsche Boerse AG ($63.4 billion) and the London Stock Exchange ($62.4 billion).
Now, only CME Group ($111.6 billion) and Intercontinental Exchange ($99.4 billion) are bigger than NSE globally in terms of market cap.
Stock analysis
NSE shares have recovered 50% from post-listing low
NSE's stocks debuted on September 24, 2026, at ₹1,800 per share, slightly above the issue price of ₹1,785.
The stock has since recovered nearly 50% from its post-listing low of ₹1,640.
HSBC recently initiated coverage on NSE with a "hold" rating and a price target of ₹2,300, while ICICI Securities gave NSE its highest price target on the street at ₹2,650.