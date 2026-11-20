NSE becomes world's 5th-largest listed exchange, India's 9th most valuable
Big news from India's stock market scene: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has overtaken both NASDAQ and Hong Kong's HKEX to become the fifth-largest listed stock exchange globally.
With a market cap of $59.65 billion on Friday, NSE is now also India's ninth most valuable listed company, leaving giants like Kotak Mahindra Bank and LIC behind.
NSE shares up 23% since listing
NSE shares have jumped 8% in just three days, hitting an intraday high of ₹2,251 on the BSE. Since its debut in late September, NSE stock is up 23% since listing.
This rally shows investors are feeling good about India's markets overall, with more retail investors joining in and rising incomes.