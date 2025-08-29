Next Article
NSE, BSE to introduce pre-open session for index, stock futures
Starting December 8, 2025, the NSE and BSE will both roll out a pre-open session for index and stock futures.
This update aims to make futures trading smoother and help manage risks better—basically making things a bit easier for everyone involved.
Practice sessions and SEBI's new rules
Ahead of launch, NSE will run practice sessions from October 4, while BSE starts its own tests on October 6.
These changes are all about following SEBI's latest rules from earlier this year, which push for more transparency and safer trading in India's equity derivatives market.