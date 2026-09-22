NSE completes $2.4 billion IPO with LIC biggest bidder

Big names like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and Quant Mutual Fund also threw in major bids (₹20 billion each), while Norges Bank Investment Management and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund joined with around ₹10 billion apiece.

Retail investors played it safe, subscribing just 1.3 times their quota, but qualified institutional buyers went all in with 12.7 times their share.

Overall, demand hit 5.7 times the offer size, a strong showing despite some market jitters, with anchor investors like Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority keeping things interesting ahead of NSE's BSE debut on September 24.