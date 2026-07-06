NSE filed draft prospectus for $3 billion secondary IPO Business Jul 06, 2026

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is gearing up to launch its massive $3 billion IPO, starting with investor roadshows next week across the US as well as in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and more.

The exchange filed its draft prospectus last month.

This IPO is all about existing shareholders selling their stakes, not raising new money for the company.