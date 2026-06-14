NSE filing IPO papers with SEBI June 15 or 16

NSE valued at over 5L/cr

This IPO has been delayed nearly a decade, mostly because of legal hurdles, and now it's set to be one of India's biggest.

NSE is valued at over ₹5 lakh crore and has a huge mix of shareholders, including LIC (with the largest stake at 10.72%), SBI, and big foreign investors like Aranda Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

It's a milestone for anyone interested in India's financial scene.