NSE filing IPO papers with SEBI June 15 or 16
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to file its IPO papers with SEBI on June 15 or 16, 2026, moving closer to going public after years of waiting.
The board gave the green light back in February, and SEBI's no-objection earlier this year cleared the way.
NSE valued at over 5L/cr
This IPO has been delayed nearly a decade, mostly because of legal hurdles, and now it's set to be one of India's biggest.
NSE is valued at over ₹5 lakh crore and has a huge mix of shareholders, including LIC (with the largest stake at 10.72%), SBI, and big foreign investors like Aranda Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
It's a milestone for anyone interested in India's financial scene.