NSE gets SEBI nod to launch IPO after 2016 application

Big news: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just got the green light from SEBI to launch its IPO, ending a wait that started back in 2016. This approval, given on January 30, 2026, is a huge step for India's top stock exchange as it finally heads toward going public.

NSE's IPO will be a pure offer for sale from existing shareholders—about 4-4.5% of shares held by nearly 1.91 lakh people.

SEBI's NOC allows NSE to appoint bankers and advisers to prepare the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), and market estimates suggest about an 8-9 month timeline to launch the IPO, with the listing likely late 2026.

Current estimates value NSE at around ₹5 lakh crore.

NSE is India's largest stock exchange.

It made investing way more accessible when it brought internet trading to India in 2000 and has played a major role in shaping how people invest today.