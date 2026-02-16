NSE gets SEBI nod to launch natural gas futures
Big news for India's energy market: NSE just got the green light from SEBI to launch Indian Natural Gas futures.
This move follows a recent team-up with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), and NSE/IGX have not announced a launch date; contract designs and launch timelines will be announced in due course.
Futures contracts will help in reducing price volatility
These new futures contracts (one for each month, so 12 in total) will let everyone from gas producers to city distributors and industrial users lock in prices and avoid wild swings.
It's all about making gas prices more transparent, helping companies plan better, and supporting India's broader objective of increasing natural gas' share in the energy mix.
Futures could attract plenty of action
NSE is already a global giant in derivatives trading, and IGX is the only regulated natural gas spot platform here.
With no direct rivals offering this kind of product in India, these futures could attract plenty of action—and maybe even make energy trading a bit cooler.