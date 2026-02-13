NSE hits 25 crore demat accounts: What's driving this growth
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just crossed 25 crore trading accounts, with Maharashtra leading at over 4.2 crore.
What's wild? The last one crore accounts were added in only two months, showing how quickly people are getting into the markets.
Retail investors now hold over 18% of listed companies' value
A whopping 20% of all NSE accounts opened in just the past 16 months, and nearly six crore new SIPs started since April 2025.
Retail investors now hold an 18.6% share in listed companies' value, up from 14.6% five years ago.
The exchange attributes the surge to rapid digitization, fintech and low-cost platforms.