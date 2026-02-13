NSE hits 25 crore demat accounts: What's driving this growth

Retail investors now hold over 18% of listed companies' value

A whopping 20% of all NSE accounts opened in just the past 16 months, and nearly six crore new SIPs started since April 2025.

Retail investors now hold an 18.6% share in listed companies' value, up from 14.6% five years ago.

The exchange attributes the surge to rapid digitization, fintech and low-cost platforms.