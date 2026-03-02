NSE INX partners with HSBC to boost global investment access
India INX Global Access is teaming up with HSBC's banking unit at Gift City to help Indian investors tap into international investment products more easily.
This move is set to make it simpler for people in India to put their money into global markets, all within a safe, regulated setup.
Gift City is buzzing with activity, attracting international financial players
Gift City has quickly become a major hub, now home to over 1,000 financial units and $100 billion in assets.
HSBC's International Banking Unit operates at Gift City.
With this partnership—and after NSE IX's global launch last week—Indian investors have more ways than ever to explore opportunities beyond just local stocks and funds.