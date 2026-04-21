NSE IPO could improve 3 insurers' solvency by almost 1pt

Insurers still face ₹17,000cr regulatory shortfall

The money from the IPO will help these insurers tackle some urgent financial gaps: they might need as much as ₹17,000 crore just to meet regulatory requirements.

Even with this boost, though, all three companies are still below the required solvency ratio of 1.5.

Plus, they're dealing with ongoing issues in how they handle risk and claims, so there's still work ahead for them.