NSE IPO could improve 3 insurers' solvency by almost 1pt
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is about to launch its IPO, and this is big news for three state-run insurance companies: National Insurance, Oriental Insurance, and United India Insurance.
Together, they hold 75 million NSE shares worth up to ₹12,000 crore.
If the shares sell at the expected ₹1,500 each, it could help improve their financial stability by bumping up their solvency ratios by almost 1% point.
Insurers still face ₹17,000cr regulatory shortfall
The money from the IPO will help these insurers tackle some urgent financial gaps: they might need as much as ₹17,000 crore just to meet regulatory requirements.
Even with this boost, though, all three companies are still below the required solvency ratio of 1.5.
Plus, they're dealing with ongoing issues in how they handle risk and claims, so there's still work ahead for them.