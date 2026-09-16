NSE IPO could net 17,035cr at ₹1,785 per share

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to launch its much-awaited IPO, and it's shaping up to be a huge payday for those selling their shares.

At the top price of ₹1,785 per share, the total proceeds could hit ₹17,035 crore, way up from the original investment of just ₹534 crore.

That's a potential profit of over ₹16,500 crore, making this one of the most lucrative IPOs for state-owned enterprises in recent memory.