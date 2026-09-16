NSE IPO could net 17,035cr at ₹1,785 per share
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to launch its much-awaited IPO, and it's shaping up to be a huge payday for those selling their shares.
At the top price of ₹1,785 per share, the total proceeds could hit ₹17,035 crore, way up from the original investment of just ₹534 crore.
That's a potential profit of over ₹16,500 crore, making this one of the most lucrative IPOs for state-owned enterprises in recent memory.
SBI proceeds 2,851cr from 1.28cr investment
State Bank of India (SBI) stands out with sale proceeds of around ₹2,851 crore from shares it picked up for only ₹1.28 crore.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Aranda Investments are also set to make over ₹2,000 crore each.
Other organizations like New India Assurance and SBI Capital Markets will see major returns too, as nearly 126 million shares go up for sale, slightly less than originally planned but still a big deal.