NSE IPO GMP drops to 3% on final subscription day

The retail category of the NSE's IPO has been subscribed 0.69 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 1.46 times.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category has seen a subscription of 1.32 times.

The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹1,700-₹1,785 per equity share, with each equity share having a face value of ₹1.