NSE IPO opens as GMP plunges 43%: Apply or avoid?

The price band for the NSE IPO has been set at ₹1,700-1,785 per share. The lot size is eight shares, meaning a retail investor applying at the upper end of the price band will need ₹14,280.

However, despite huge interest in the IPO, its gray market premium (GMP) has taken a sharp hit.

The latest GMP for this issue is ₹125 as of September 17 morning.