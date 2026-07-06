NSE IPO set for September could raise 32,000cr valuing 5-5.3Lcr
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is finally making its market debut with a massive IPO set for September 2026.
The offering could raise up to ₹32,000 crore and value the exchange at around ₹5 to ₹5.3 lakh crore, making it one of the biggest IPOs India has ever seen.
NSE roadshow could start next week
Starting next week, the NSE could hit the road as early as next week to pitch its story to investors in India and abroad, highlighting its business strengths and future plans.
This IPO is an offer for sale, so only existing shareholders will cash out: no new shares are being created.
After years of delays, the NSE is moving closer to its long-awaited listing.