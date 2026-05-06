NSE's upcoming IPO: Which investors will offload their shares?

India's biggest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is gearing up for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) . The move is likely to be one of India's biggest IPOs. According to CNBC-TV18, several marquee shareholders are likely to exit via the offer-for-sale (OFS) route. This means they will sell their shares in the market instead of raising fresh capital for the company.

Stakeholders Stock Holding Corporation likely to offload 0.44% stake Among the key shareholders, Stock Holding Corporation of India is likely to sell a stake of about 0.44% in the IPO. The firm currently owns 4.4% in NSE, which means a partial dilution. At an estimated valuation of ₹5 lakh crore, this sale could bring in around ₹2,200 crore for them. Notably, Stock Holding Corporation of India has a government-linked ownership structure with IFCI holding a 52.66% stake in it.

LIC's role LIC likely to offload over 1% stake Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is also likely to be a major seller, with plans to offload over 1% stake in the NSE IPO. LIC is the biggest shareholder in NSE with a 10.7% holding, making its participation critical to the size and success of this offering. Other institutional investors like New India Assurance, GIC Re, ChrysCapital and Temasek Holdings are also likely to participate in this OFS.

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