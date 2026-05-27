NSE issues 3-month ban on Yes Securities, fines firm ₹1L
Business
Yes Securities just got a three-month ban from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and a ₹100,000 fine.
Why? They broke the rules by making their clients pay margin penalties that, by regulation, the brokerage is supposed to handle itself.
The order was issued on May 26, 2026, and announced this week.
NSE says brokers must absorb penalties
NSE's move is all about protecting investors and keeping things fair in the market.
Brokers aren't allowed to pass certain penalties onto their customers: those costs are meant to be absorbed by the firm.
By enforcing this ban and fine, NSE is reminding everyone that client interests come first in India's securities market.