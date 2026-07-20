NSE launches electronic gold receipts backed by SEBI regulated vaults
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just rolled out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), making it way easier to buy and trade gold online.
Instead of dealing with physical gold, you get digital receipts backed by real gold stored safely in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-regulated vaults.
This new system aims to bring more transparency, standard quality, and less hassle for anyone interested in gold.
EGRs settle in demat next day
EGRs come in sizes from 10 milligrams up to one kilogram, with purity levels of 995 or 999.
You can trade them Monday to Friday, and your EGR lands in your demat account the next day.
Whether you're an investor, jeweler, or just curious about gold, all you need are trading and demat accounts with a registered broker.
Plus, you can swap your EGR for actual gold if you want, so it's both flexible and secure.
EGRs add liquidity, unify India pricing
EGRs make price discovery uniform across India and add liquidity for investors.
With the option to convert receipts into physical gold anytime, and knowing it is stored safely, this could seriously change how people access and invest in gold here.