NSE launches Electronic Gold Receipts with 995 and 999 purity

EGRs digitize personal gold securely

EGRs stand out because you can turn your personal gold into digital assets without losing purity or security: something traditional ETFs or mutual funds don't offer.

There are some costs like demat charges and storage fees, but the SEBI regulation adds trust and safety.

Plus, with low minimum investments and nationwide trading on NSE, it's a flexible option for anyone wanting to invest in gold without the hassle.