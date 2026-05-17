NSE launches Electronic Gold Receipts with 995 and 999 purity
NSE just rolled out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), making gold investment way more accessible and digital.
With EGRs, you own real gold (starting from just 100 mg) that's safely stored by SEBI-registered vault managers.
The gold's purity is certified at top standards (995 or 999), so quality isn't a worry.
You can easily switch between physical and digital gold, and trade EGRs like shares right from your demat account.
EGRs digitize personal gold securely
EGRs stand out because you can turn your personal gold into digital assets without losing purity or security: something traditional ETFs or mutual funds don't offer.
There are some costs like demat charges and storage fees, but the SEBI regulation adds trust and safety.
Plus, with low minimum investments and nationwide trading on NSE, it's a flexible option for anyone wanting to invest in gold without the hassle.