NSE launches India's 1st natural gas futures July 27, 2026
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is rolling out India's first homegrown natural gas futures on July 27, 2026.
This means, for the first time, traders can buy and sell contracts based on a local benchmark, making prices more transparent for everyone.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod, so it's all official.
Contracts trade under NATGASIND symbol
You'll find these contracts under the symbol NATGASIND, with new monthly contracts dropping as per schedule.
Each contract covers 250 mmBtu of gas and settles in cash using prices from the Indian Gas Exchange's Gujarat hub: no hidden transport costs or taxes included.
NSE Clearing will handle all risk checks and settlements daily to keep things smooth and secure.
Trading runs Monday through Friday, just like your favorite stocks.