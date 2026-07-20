NSE launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index for cruelty free investing
Business
Looking to invest without supporting harm?
NSE just launched the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, spotlighting companies that stick to Ahimsa, nonviolence.
Built with the Ahimsagain Foundation, it uses the AIM framework to pick out businesses that are both sustainable and cruelty-free.
Only AIM Green band companies included
More than 1,100 companies were checked, but only those meeting strict cruelty-free standards made the cut, so if they're in AIM's Green band, they're in; Orange or Red bands are out.
The index updates twice a year and is set up for ETFs and index funds.
Market participants say this could catch the eye of global investors who want their money to match their values.