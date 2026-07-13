NSE's latest index lets you invest in companies following ahimsa

Future prospects

The index will be reconstituted semi-annually

The Nifty500 Ahimsa Index is also expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and aid in the creation of passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds, and other structured investment solutions. The index has a base date of April 1, 2016, with a base value of 1,000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually with each stock's weight determined by its free-float market capitalization.