NSE launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index with Ahimsagain Foundation for investors
Business
Looking to invest with a clear conscience?
NSE has just rolled out the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, built with the Ahimsagain Foundation, to help you put your money into companies that respect non-violence and avoid harming animals.
It's designed for anyone who wants their investments to reflect both ethical values and financial goals.
Ahimsa index selects animal friendly stocks
The index picks stocks from the Nifty 500 but only includes companies that pass strict ethical screening (think of it as a "Green List" for investing).
These picks are sorted using the Ahimsa Investment Movement method, so only truly animal-friendly businesses make the cut.
Plus, it gets updated twice a year and is set up perfectly for passive investment options like ETFs and index funds.