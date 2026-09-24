NSE lists on BSE this Thursday, Ashishkumar Chauhan hails milestone
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just made its long-awaited debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) this Thursday: something that took years of effort and regulatory hurdles.
NSE's Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan described the listing as a significant milestone for the institution and India's capital markets and thanked everyone who helped make it happen.
BSE CEO Ramamurthy calls listing dream
BSE CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy, who spent 20 years with NSE, described the listing as a "dream come true."