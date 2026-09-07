NSE plans ₹30,000cr IPO selling 6% stake, SEBI approves
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set for a huge IPO, aiming to raise ₹30,000 crore by selling 6% of its shares, putting the exchange's value at a whopping ₹5 lakh crore.
SEBI just gave the green light, and NSE plans to reveal its price band on September 11, with shares expected to hit the market on September 25.
LIC largest shareholder with over 10%
Big names from both public and private sectors are selling their stakes: think SBI, LIC, Bank of Baroda, GIC Re, plus investors like Morgan Stanley and Temasek.
LIC leads as the largest shareholder with over 10% stake.
Ahead of the IPO buzz, related stocks like New India Assurance have already jumped up to 19% this month.