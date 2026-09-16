NSE raises ₹6,746.2cr including LIC and Fidelity ahead of IPO

NSE is aiming for a massive ₹4.42lakh crore valuation, putting it among India's biggest companies.

Shares are priced between ₹1,700-₹1,785 each; 3.77crore shares have already been picked up by anchor investors at the top end of this range.

All proceeds go to existing shareholders since no new shares are issued.

Employees get a special deal too: ₹70crore worth of shares at a ₹170 discount per share.

Share allotment wraps up on September 22, and trading kicks off on BSE from September 24!