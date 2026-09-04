NSE's ₹30,000cr IPO gets SEBI nod

The upcoming IPO will be fully an offer for sale (OFS), with existing shareholders looking to sell up to 14.89 crore equity shares, nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up capital.

The issue is estimated to be worth around ₹30,000 crore based on the unlisted-market valuation of NSE at the time of filing its DRHP.

The listing will be a major milestone for India's capital markets and give investors a direct avenue to own shares in the country's largest stock exchange.