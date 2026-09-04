NSE secures SEBI nod for ₹30,000cr IPO offer for sale

Big news: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just got the green light from SEBI to launch its massive ₹30,000 crore IPO.

After nearly a decade of regulatory hurdles, this offer for sale will see 14.89 crore shares hit the market, about 6% of NSE's equity.

Major players like State Bank of India and MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited are selling their stakes, making this one of the most anticipated moves in Indian finance.