NSE secures SEBI nod for ₹30,000cr IPO offer for sale
Business
Big news: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just got the green light from SEBI to launch its massive ₹30,000 crore IPO.
After nearly a decade of regulatory hurdles, this offer for sale will see 14.89 crore shares hit the market, about 6% of NSE's equity.
Major players like State Bank of India and MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited are selling their stakes, making this one of the most anticipated moves in Indian finance.
NSE valuation expected past ₹5L/cr
This IPO is set to break records, with NSE's valuation expected to soar past ₹5 lakh crore, eclipsing Hyundai Motor India's previous high.
The public issue is entirely an offer for sale, with shares being sold by existing shareholders.
It's a big step forward for both the exchange and the country's financial ecosystem.