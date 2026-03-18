NSE sets advisory fee at 0.65% for $2.5bn IPO

NSE is gearing up for a massive $2.5 billion IPO and has set its advisory fee at just 0.65%: that's about $16.25 million, to be split among six top banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase.

By keeping costs low, NSE could make its IPO more attractive NSE's advisory fee is way below the usual industry rates (1.86% in 2025 and 1.67% in 2024).

By keeping costs low, NSE could make its IPO more attractive to investors who are always looking for better value.

NSE's contribution to the economy NSE runs India's largest stock exchange with a market cap of ₹460 lakh crore and plays a key role in the country's economy.