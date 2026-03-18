NSE sets advisory fee at 0.65% for $2.5bn IPO
NSE is gearing up for a massive $2.5 billion IPO and has set its advisory fee at just 0.65%: that's about $16.25 million, to be split among six top banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase.
By keeping costs low, NSE could make its IPO more attractive
NSE's advisory fee is way below the usual industry rates (1.86% in 2025 and 1.67% in 2024).
By keeping costs low, NSE could make its IPO more attractive to investors who are always looking for better value.
NSE's contribution to the economy
NSE runs India's largest stock exchange with a market cap of ₹460 lakh crore and plays a key role in the country's economy.
IPO plans and timeline
After years of waiting (and finally getting SEBI's green light), NSE plans to list via an Offer for Sale route, diluting about 5% equity worth up to ₹24,500 crore.
The board planned to form an IPO committee and things are moving forward after a decade-long delay.