NSE shares fall below IPO price

The NSE's IPO, which raised ₹22,560 crore ($2.4 billion), is India's second-largest after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,860 crore offering in 2024.

However, the response was relatively muted, especially from retail investors.

The main book received bids worth less than ₹1 lakh crore with state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India emerging as the biggest bidder.