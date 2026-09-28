NSE shares fall below IPO price
What's the story
Shares of NSE have slipped below their initial public offering (IPO) price on the third day of trading. The stock fell by as much as 1.8% to ₹1,761 today, falling below its IPO price of ₹1,785 per share. The fall comes amid a broader selloff in Indian equities and valuation concerns that forced the company to reduce both the size and price of its offering.
Market response
NSE's IPO saw muted response from retail investors
The NSE's IPO, which raised ₹22,560 crore ($2.4 billion), is India's second-largest after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,860 crore offering in 2024.
However, the response was relatively muted, especially from retail investors.
The main book received bids worth less than ₹1 lakh crore with state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India emerging as the biggest bidder.
Market conditions
Target prices for NSE shares range from ₹1,950 to ₹2,050
The NSE's public listing comes at a time when the Indian equity market is witnessing a major selloff, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 Index to a seven-month low.
Despite these challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the exchange's future performance.
Macquarie, Emkay, and PL Capital have set target prices between ₹1,950 and ₹2,050 for NSE shares due to its market leadership and growth prospects.
Market position
NSE CEO optimistic about exchange's future
NSE's market capitalization remains at ₹4.36 lakh crore, making it the 11th largest listed Indian company.
NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has expressed optimism about the exchange's future, stating that a wave of regulatory tightening in India's derivatives market is largely over.
He also said that the bourse is regaining market share in equity options as traders adapt to stricter rules and seeing a pickup in commodities.