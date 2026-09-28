NSE stock falls to ₹1,761 below IPO on 3rd day
Business
NSE's stock slipped to ₹1,761 on Monday, dropping below its IPO price of ₹1,785 on the third day of trading.
The debut was pretty muted (shares rose just 1.9% on day one) and retail investors did not rush in, with LIC being the biggest bidder.
This was India's second-biggest IPO since Hyundai Motor India in 2024.
Nifty 50 slump, CEO Chauhan optimistic
NSE's launch happened right as the market took a hit, with the Nifty 50 hitting a seven-month low and the recently introduced Closing Auction Session putting pressure on trading volumes.
Still, CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan is staying positive about growth in commodities and equity options.
Meanwhile, analysts say NSE is valued way above most global exchanges, a sign that investors are betting big on India's long-term market potential.