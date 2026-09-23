NSE to list on BSE and MSEI after 22,562cr IPO
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to hit the stock market with its shares finally trading on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) from September 24.
This follows a blockbuster IPO that pulled in ₹22,562 crore, almost six times oversubscribed, showing just how much buzz there is around this listing.
Anchors and FPIs backed NSE IPO
NSE's IPO got a major boost from over 150 anchor investors, including global names like GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Foreign portfolio investors accounted for ₹2,883 crore, or 43% of the anchor book. Big domestic players like LIC and SBI Group also joined in, adding to the strong support.
NSE's shares will be listed as "Permitted to trade" on MSEI, ticking all the right boxes for regulatory compliance and giving more people a chance to invest.