NSE to list September 24 after ₹22,562cr IPO subscribed 5.71x
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to make its big stock market debut on September 24, 2026.
With an IPO worth ₹22,562 crore that was subscribed 5.71 times overall, it's clear investors are excited about this launch.
NSE to list near ₹1,828
NSE shares are expected to list at around ₹1,828 (just above the top price band) amid a muted 2.4% premium in the gray market.
Big institutional investors led the charge (subscribing 12.68 times), but retail and noninstitutional buyers also showed up in force.
Even with a slight dip in profits this year, NSE stays strong as India's top exchange and a major player in the financial scene.