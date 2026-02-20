NSE to raise margin on these popular stocks from March
Business
NSE is raising the margin by 15% on 18 popular stocks from March 2026, making it a bit tougher for traders to play big with these names.
Why this matters for traders
If you're into F&O trading, you'll need to put up more cash and won't be able to leverage as much on stocks like Vodafone Idea, DLF, SAIL, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, and others.
This move could slow down high-risk bets and shake up trading strategies.
Exchange will apply whichever margin is higher
NSE wants to keep things safer by controlling risky trades and avoiding too much power in a few hands.
They'll apply whichever margin—old or new—is higher for these stocks.
It's all about managing risk and keeping the market steady.